Among Us Hit Over 3 Million Players 

It’s not uncommon for a game to find success later in life. There is plenty of sleeper hit titles that players can recommend. In some cases, this worldwide health pandemic outbreak that is the coronavirus really allowed some light to get shined on video game titles that may have gone under the radar. We can point to Fall Guys as one of the titles that might have had some bigger success with this coronavirus health pandemic forcing individuals to stay home. However, another game that came out well before the coronavirus is finding some major success today.

There’s no doubt you’ve come across this game already. Among Us was a title that launched back in 2018 and has received support all the way up until August of this year where it was unveiled that the development team, InnerSloth, announced that they were going to bring out a sequel, Among Us 2. However, the popularity of Among Us continued to thrive in 2020 that it prompted the development team to go ahead and scrap the sequel altogether. Rather than develop another installment, the studio opted to provide more support and content to the base game which had millions of players.

We hit 3 million players across all platforms over the weekend! Thank you everyone for enjoying the game! — InnerSloth (@InnerslothDevs) September 28, 2020

In fact, it was revealed that this past weekend Among Us hit over three million players which are quite the feat. This goes to show just how much more focus the development team will need to put on this video game. Again, with the sequel cancelled, everything that was planned for the next installment has been moved to being brought into the initial installment. However, it may take some time before that content can get tossed into the game.

A good portion of the game code will even have to be reworked to include some of the new features so you may need to practice some patience before this game gets some of these updates. Another big move we’ll likely see this game hitting soon is ports for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Of course, there are some issues developers will need to overcome such as how to properly speak with other players as typing out messages via a controller is not all that intuitive. However, there will be some players that may not feel comfortable speaking on a microphone or even own a microphone for their console.

Source: Twitter