Certain Markets Won’t Have Enough PlayStation 5 Units For Launch Day

There’s a ton of excitement for 2020 since we knew that both Sony and Microsoft had plans to bring out their next-generation platforms into the market. Of course, with the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, there were some big changes done in not only how to market the consoles but to ensure that there were units available for launch. While both Microsoft and Sony are committed to bringing out the next-generation platforms into the market, it looks like that the number of units that will be available may be fewer than originally expected.

We’ve seen both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles go up for pre-order on the likes of Amazon. However, both Microsoft and Sony’s next-generation platforms may not release for everyone at launch. Amazon had sent out emails to users that pre-ordered a unit for both consoles alerting them of potential delays. As a result, we’re not sure just how many consumers will receive a unit for launch.

Additionally, it looks like Sony at the very least will be limited in several markets. New reports are coming out that areas such as Ireland may be very short on units. In fact, some consumers who pre-ordered a unit may not receive one until 2021. We’re not sure how long into 2021 these units will be available, but retailers such as GameStop in Ireland are alerting consumers that they can opt to receive a full refund for the pre-order they don’t want to wait for a unit to be available.

This is likely due to the number of units that we’re able to be produced after the shutdowns from the coronavirus health pandemic. Likewise, there may be some issues in shipping units into the various markets which again could prove to be problematic. At any rate, it will be interesting to see just how many units for both Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 will be available for players at launch.

