You Might Not Get Your Xbox Series X On Time From Amazon

Going into 2020 there was a ton of anticipation and excitement for the video game industry. We knew that this would be the year for the next-generation platforms from both Sony and Microsoft. Both companies were hyping up 2020 for the launch of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. However, none of us could have predicted the global health pandemic outbreak that is the coronavirus. This virus has proved to be problematic and it’s caused several industries to shut down while the health departments attempted to get some control over the virus.

It’s a history-making event that we’re all living through. Consumers may have also written both the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X off at one point with this pandemic causing so many industries to close down. However, that’s not the case as both companies are planning to launch their consoles into the marketplace this November. What fans may not have expected is the difficulty to even get a pre-order out for the consoles. We’ve seen this with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as retailers started to show some real problems when it came to having enough units to go around. Those of you who pre-order on Amazon may even find the console arriving late.

This was something that came up before with the PlayStation 5. Consumers on Amazon that pre-ordered a unit was met with an email stating that their PlayStation 5 may come at a later date than expected. This was due to the influx of orders on the same item, but that’s the same issue that consumers who pre-ordered an Xbox Series X are also facing. It looks like Amazon is alerting consumers that their Xbox Series X may not arrive at launch, but that the company is working hard to ensure that they can keep up with the demand.

For now, it seems that both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 video game consoles are going to be met with some limited units available. However, only time will tell if there will be a major delay with pre-orders for either console platform. Currently, the Xbox Series X is set to launch on November 10, 2020, while the PlayStation 5 is set to hit select markets starting on November 19, 2020.

Source: VGC