BTS x Fortnite Collab Brings Emote Featuring Latest Song Dynamite Choreography, Main Stage Event Announced for September 25th

BTS, the K-Pop boy band, has announced that they will be making their way into the critically acclaimed, and wildly successful free-to-play shooter — Fortnite!

The K-Pop band has made the announcement on their YouTube channel, where they have stated that a special main stage event will take place this Friday, September 25th, at 8 PM ET. In addition to the “Dynamite” event, players can jump into the game and receive two dance emotes that come straight out of the Dynamite music video for free!

This will allow players to head to the main stage and dance with the new emotes. Lastly, they also noted that a Tropic Remix of Dynamite will wait and the end of the event, so make sure to tune in for the entire show. Epic Games have been bringing these virtual concert like-venues to Fortnite for quite some time now and with each new show, the talent gets bigger and bigger.

Check out the official announcement from BTS down below:

In related news, during the latest PlayStation 5 event, Sony and Epic Games has announced that the epic shooter will be a launch title for the next-generation console.

Epic Games released Fortnite back in 2017 and it’s still a mega battle royale hit for all ages. There’s a real thrilling aspect of building up structures and fighting against a swarm of players in hopes of being the last man or team standing. While it’s likely the game that most expected for next-generation platforms, we now know that Fortnite will be a launch title readily available for the PlayStation 5. Learn more about Fortnite heading to PS5 right here!

Fortnite is now available for free across all platforms. BTS will have a special showing in-game this Friday September 25th

source: BTS