Xbox Series X Pre-Order Trailer Showcases the World’s Most Powerful Console

Microsoft has been in all of the news lately. Yesterday they made the game-changing announcement of Microsoft has bought Bethesda, which was a huge announcement!

And now, the pre-orders for the Xbox Series X are live. To celebrate the pre-order day, Microsoft has released a new trailer for the console. Pre-orders will go fast, so if you want to secure yourself with a next-generation console, I wouldn’t wait too long. The new trailer is relatively short, but it manages to showcase all the contents inside the Xbox which makes this console the world’s most powerful machine to date.

Check out the pre-order trailer for Xbox Series X down below:

Preorder begins for the all-new Xbox Series X – the world’s most powerful console. With 12 Teraflops of power, a 1TB Custom SSD, true 4K gaming & 8K ready and support for up to 120 FPS* all games will look and play better on Xbox Series X.

In related news, Microsoft has announced the purchase of Zenimax Media which includes some epic game developers that are beloved to the gaming community.

With the new purchase, there’s going to be a lot more developers under Microsoft that can turn out some great exclusives after the company announced their agreement to purchase ZeniMax Media. This is a parent company that owns development studios id Software, Arkane Studios, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks, Bethesda Game Studios, along with ZeniMax Online Studios. Learn more about the game-changing announcement right here!

Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X are live starting today; the next-generation console is set to release on November 10th. Did you manage to secure a pre-order? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube