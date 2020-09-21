You Can Now Turn Your iPhone into a Nookphone Thanks to Helpful YouTube Guide

If you own an iPhone, you probably heard about iOS 14 by now. The new update comes bearing a ton of great new changes, but something that has captured the entires internets attention is the new layout customization selections.

We have seen users turn their phones into futuristic looking devices, cute anime-like phones and everything else in between. However, YouTube user

imAnnaMolly, managed to create something truly epic for the gamers. As you can tell from the headline, she walks viewers through the process of turning their phones into a Nookphone from Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

Yes, you probably always wanted to have your very own Nookphone and now you can. YouTube user imAnnaMolly does a great job turning the phone into the iconic Nookphone, so if you would want to use iOS 14 to turn your phone into a Nookphone, this will be the time to do so!

Check out how to turn your phone into Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Fall weather is almost here and you know what that means — leaves, pumpkins, acorns, and much more. The new changes coming to AC: New Horizons will make sure players feel like they’re entering the Fall season. Nintendo has released a new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons which showcases what viewers of what they can expect in the coming weeks. Learn more about the Fall update right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for the Nintendo Switch. Are you planning to turn your phone into a Nookphone? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube