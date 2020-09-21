Nintendo 3DS Online Services Will Still Be Available

The Nintendo Company has brought out some incredible video game titles and hardware over the years. For decades now, you can expect the company to provide not only a home console experience but also a portable handheld gaming device. However, most recently, the company brought out a hybrid of sorts, a console that would be available for home console use along with being taken on-the-go for those that want a portable means to enjoy their favorite video games. While this new Nintendo Switch device may be the go-to device from Nintendo, there is still a wide range of players still enjoying their previous portable focused release, the Nintendo 3DS.

When it comes to the Nintendo 3DS, the portable handheld device was first released into the market back in 2011 where it offered gamers a new feature that wasn’t available on the Nintendo DS. This feature was a screen that displayed a 3D depth effect without the need for 3D glasses. Along with some more powerful components that could bring more visually demanding games for players, the 3DS was a success. It went on to receive a few different revisions which again offer more enhancements, a bigger screen to the latest model revision, a 2DS device that dropped the 3D feature for a cheaper overall cost.

This lineup wouldn’t last forever as like any hardware release the 3DS eventually retired with Nintendo alerting fans that the device has been discontinued. While you won’t get the ability to purchase a new 3DS from Nintendo, it doesn’t mean that all support for the platform would be dropped. In fact, Nintendo released a statement to Gamesindustry.biz alerting fans that the online services are still going to be around and there are no changes planned for the online service at least not for the foreseeable future.

What this means is that you can still enjoy online multiplayer support for the Nintendo 3DS, access to games from the eShop among the chance of other video games being released for the platform digitally. This might be a relief for some players that is not necessarily keen on getting the latest Nintendo Switch platform. However, this could also become an incentive for others that may want to continue enjoying the latest Nintendo titles to go ahead with the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite platforms.

