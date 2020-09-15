Super Mario 3D All Stars New Advertisement is Centered Around Super Mario Sunshine

Nintendo has released a new short promotional advertisement for their highly anticipated Super Mario remaster bundle — Super Mario 3D All Stars.

Today’s trailer is focused on Super Mario Sunshine, a fan favorite for sure. The ad is only about 30 seconds long, but we see some new gameplay footage for the upcoming remaster as well as learn a little more about the game, for newcomers of the franchise. With the game set to release later this week, we should expect some more trailers to release showcasing the remastered bundle in action. But for now, let’s enjoy this new trailer!

Check out the brand new trailer for Super MArio 3D All Stars down below:

Jump into Super Mario Sunshine™ anytime, anywhere – one of three games included in Super Mario™ 3D All-Stars for the Nintendo Switch™ system! Available only for a limited time.

In related news, the official 35th anniversary for Super Mario Twitter account recently released a couple of gameplay clips from the upcoming remaster bundle.

The new gameplay clips come from Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario 64, and as they are short gameplay clips, fans will get to see the highly anticipated remastered bundle. Check out the gameplay new clips for Super Mario 3D All Stars right here!

Super Mario 3D All Stars is set to release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on September 18th. Are you excited about the upcoming limited-time remaster of the epic Mario titles? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube