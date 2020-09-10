Official Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Unboxing Video Released

Ninivida has announced last week some exciting news for PC gamers when it comes to the GeForce RTX graphics cards. Now today the company has released a new official unboxing of the card and all its glory.

If you’re a PC gamer, you already know how big of a name GeForce is. 7 out of 10 gamers will know what Nvidia GeForce is, if not own a card themselves. With the upcoming release of RTX 3080 this month, the company released a short, but sweet unboxing of the graphics card.

Check out the official unboxing for the RTX 3080 down below:

GeForce Garage host Dwight Lackmann unboxes the GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition to show you NVIDIA’s newest release.

In related news, Ubisoft and Nvidia recently released a new trailer for the highly anticipated RPG — Watch Dogs: Legion.

The trailer had Watch Dogs 3 running on a PC with an Nvidia GeForce RTX. The trailer is about 2 minutes long and it looks pretty impressive. Watch Dogs: Legion is an already good looking game, but add the Nvidia GeForce RTX on top of it, and it’s going to look stellar! Make sure to check out the recently released trailer right here!

The Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card is set to release on September 17 for $699. This will be a big month for the company as they will be releasing 2 more graphics cards shortly after. Are you excited about the upcoming graphics carD? Which one are you planning to get? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube