Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.4 Now Live; Full Set of Patch Notes Detailed

Developer Mojang has released the latest update for their recently released Minecraft title — Minecraft Dungeons.

Titled as update 1.4, the new update comes bringing a ton of new welcomed fixes such as new features for all players, a ton of changes made to the game, and general bug fixes that you most likely ran into before. Developer Mojang has been really attentive to Minecraft Dungeon’s player base and has been addressing some of the issues players experienced as well as adding some new features and additions to the game when needed.

Check out the latest set of patch notes down below:

Creeping Winter DLC:

A creeping winter is slowly taking over everything it touches, and the source of its chilling power is a powerful creature known as the Wretched Wraith

Take on three new missions and face new enemies such as the Illusioner and Iceologer

As you hunt down the source of corruption, you’ll discover new armor, weapons, and artifacts below the snow and sleet

Two new player skins and the Arctic Fox pet



New Features – Free For All Players:

Daily Trials – New challenges every day that make wild changes to the game mechanics which provide difficult, experimental, or fun challenges for you to overcome and earn powerful rewards. There are four new pieces of gear to earn, exclusive to Daily Trials! Learn more at the Daily Trials FAQ.

New camp merchants to rescue during missions, such as the Blacksmith to upgrade gear and the Gift Wrapper to gift items to other players

New weapons and armor exclusive to Daily Trials, as well as two new artifacts and six new enchantments spread across the game. Buzz into combat using new tools such as the Beenest, the Beenest Armor, and the Tumblebee enchantment!



Changes:

Added a Map Legend, showing new rewards, secret locations, and captured merchants

New achievements and trophies to unlock for Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter

After losing a life, players are now given a bundle of arrows if their they had less than one full bundle

The host of an online game can now toggle Private Game so friends can’t join unless they’re invited

Balance Changes Shortbow / Longbow / Bow: Increased ammo 50% Cutlass: Changed attack combo from 4 to 2 attacks Pickaxe: Changed attack combo to 1 attack Daggers: Increased dagger attack range by 25%

Battlestaff now drops in Lower Temple

Light Feather now triggers all rolling enchantments



All Platform Fixes:

Cr ashes / Performance Fixed several crashes that occurred during gameplay across all platforms Fixed the game freezing after activating Flaming Quiver, Fireworks Arrow, and Torment Quiver at the same time on Nintendo Switch

General Made dozens of improvements and fixes to Text-to-Speech throughout the game Fixed players getting disconnected from a session if the host experienced low FPS during the loading screen

Gameplay The Corrupted Cauldron can no longer be insta-killed Fixed players having no arrows and health potion not working if getting disconnected from a game during load screen, then reconnecting Using soul related items while wearing soul related gear no longer results in the player getting propelled into the air (MCD-1810) Fixes to inventory salvage issues Fall damage has changed to percentage of health, regardless of armor worn

Graphical Fixed the gates flickering when down on Overgrown Temple Fixed the ending cinematic becoming choppy during online multiplayer

Audio Updated lobby chest close sound to better fit close action Fixed missing sound when pressing the last button in the puzzle on Dingy Jungle Fixed background music randomly stopping on Lower Temple Redstone Golem mines no longer produce sound when Master Volume is set to 0% Fixed cinematic voiceover language not changing after the system’s preferred language is changed Fixed menu sound effects not playing when selecting Threat Level VII

User Interface Fixed the controller disconnect prompt not disappearing after reconnecting a controller (MCD-1584) Fixed the door at the end of Dingy Jungle prompting “Travel” instead of “Exit” Fixed a rare issue that showed an incorrect ‘P0’ indicator on the Mission Select screen in local multiplayer, causing input issues Fixed the white background appearing briefly during rewards screen after opening the chest Panda Plateau now shows the proper loading screen for hidden missions Added a spinning icon animation to the Microsoft account sign in screen Altered the teleport menu so it will close if a button is pressed that isn’t bound to a specific target player





Xbox One Fixes:

Improved title stability after being disconnected from Xbox Live

Fixed a crash that occurred when the active profile signed out during the mission victory countdown screen

Fixed a crash that occurred when signing out of the active profile whilst viewing the Mission Select screen at the camp

After resuming from a suspended state on the Start Screen, the title no longer erroneously displays a ‘User signed out’ message

Fixed players being unable to accept friends’ invitations after resuming the game from suspension while it was launched and suspended in offline mode

Fixed the game crashing when leaving a game session using a secondary profile after first disconnecting and reconnecting the controller



Nintendo Switch Fixes:

Fixed a crash when pressing the Available now button for Jungle Awakens with guest controller

Fixed news not appearing if not logged into a Microsoft account



PlayStation 4 Fixes:

Fixed players invited to an online session by someone other than the host not receiving the invite

Minecraft Dungeons is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Have you been playing Dungeons lately? Happy with the latest update? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Minecraft