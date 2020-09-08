Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Announced, Set to Release This November

Nintendo has announced a new expansion for one of their critically acclaimed brawler titles — Hyrule Warriors.

And from the title, you can already tell that the epic world Breath of the Wild will be making its entrance into the critically acclaimed beat em’ up game, Hyrule warriors. Nintendo and developer Koei Tecmo released a new trailer announcement this morning which runs for about 6 minutes long.

In the trailer we get to learn about the game, its release window, and more details. Some of the key highlights of the expansion is that it is set 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild, acting more as a prequel to the epic game. It is also set to release for the Nintendo Switch sometime this Noevmeber.

Check out the full announcement trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Announcing a new title set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, presented by the developers from Nintendo and KOEI Tecmo Games.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set to release for the Nintendo Switch this November. Are you excited for the upcoming expansion? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube