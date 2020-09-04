Super Mario-Themed Furniture Coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March 2021

Nintendo held a special 35th anniversary Nintendo Direct for one of their most iconic characters — Super Mario.

We received a ton of great news from the mini-direct such as a new Mario Kart Live game, Super Mario 3D All Stars, and so much more. However, there was one announcement that got Animal Crossing fans excited, and that has to do with Super Mario-themed furtninure coming to the game in March of 2021!

Yes, if you wanted to own Mario themed furtninter in Animal Crossing: new Horizons, your dreams will finally come true. There is no tease of what type of furniture we can expect, but we do know that its is Super Mario-themed!

Check out the official announcement from Nintendo down below:

In related news, Animal Crossing recently released a new update that will have players experiencing the Fall season in the game. The new update will come with new items, new scenery, and much more. If you missed out on the exciting Fall season changes, read the full article right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Are you excited for the Super Mario themed furniture? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter