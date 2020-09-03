Super Mario Bros. 35 Is A New Nintendo Switch Online Battle Royale Game

There are quite a few battler royale games online and its hard to break into the video game genre successfully. However, every once in a while, there is a unique battle royale game that stands out and becomes a big hit. For instance, you can look at the incredibly successful and highly addicting gameplay of Fall Guys, a title that throws players into a wacky set of mini-games with players striving to make into the next round. We even saw a battle royale game for Tetris with the likes of Tetris 99. Now Nintendo is going in on the genre with Super Mario Bros.

The video game was showcased earlier today in celebration of Mario’s 35th anniversary of the beloved IP. This game is called Super Mario Bros. 35, there will be a total of 35 players actively playing this game with the goal of being the last man standing. How this works is that players will be going through a series of Super Mario Bros levels normally. However, every enemy you defeat along the way will get transported to an opponent in the same fashion as Tetris 99.

Gameplay can soon become quite chaotic when your level is filled with enemies that you’ll need to take out or completely avoid. However, the more enemies you managed to get rid of on your screen, the more it gets transported to another player’s level. In the end, only one player will be left standing in this battle royale game. We’ve only seen one trailer for the game so far and it looks like it will be limited in how long players will be able to enjoy this game.

Set up to be a Nintendo Switch Online exclusive, premium members for the Nintendo subscription service will be able to download the game until March 31, 2021. We’re uncertain if that means the servers will be shut down as well or if this game will evolve to showcase another set of Mario-themed levels. At any rate, you can check out the game trailer for the title above while you wait for its release on October 1, 2020.

