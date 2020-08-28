Twelve Minutes Features A Quite The Talented Cast

Twelve Minutes is a unique indie adventure game. Players follow a story set in an apartment from a top-down perspective where they take the role of a husband who learns that his wife is pregnant. Shortly after a cop bursts into the home, claims that your wife had murdered his father, and then kills your wife. Afterward, the game resets back and you replay the twelve-minute adventure all over again. The goal is to figure out what is going on with the narrative along with how to solve the campaign amidst the mass chaos. As the title suggests, this game is played in a twelve-minute time loop so you’ll have just enough time to hopefully make enough changes.

We haven’t seen much for this title since it was showcased during the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference event. However, it looks like we can finally share a new trailer for the title which mainly focuses on the talented cast which is portraying the select characters featured within the campaign. The trailer doesn’t offer much in terms of what to expect as, after all, we are going to be replaying a twelve-minute time loop. However, there apparently will be plenty of content to unlock and showcase during this duration of time as you attempt to solve the mystery behind this police detective.

While there are all kinds of industries hurting right now thanks to this health pandemic outbreak that is the coronavirus, it looks like we are going to see some iconic film stars take the role of certain characters in this upcoming video game. In the latest trailer, we finally know that the game will be featuring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and lastly, Willem Dafoe. What we are still waiting on is just when this video game title will release into the market.

Originally, Twelve Minutes was slated to release for the Xbox One and PC platforms at some point in 2020. However, as mentioned earlier, the coronavirus hit several industries so we may have seen this virus affect the actual development process for the game. For now, we’ll have to wait and see just what developer Luis Antonio decides on when it comes to releasing this game.









