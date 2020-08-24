Another Nintendo Switch Model Rumored To Release In 2021

The Nintendo Switch was a massive hit for the Nintendo company. After their less than the stellar launch of the Nintendo Wii U, the company went to the drawing board and delivered fans a new means to enjoy some console video game titles both at home and on the go. This new hybrid console was a success and it allowed fans worldwide to once again fall in love with Nintendo and their line of video game titles. Best of all, Nintendo made sure that there was enough third-party support to really make the console enticing for players of all ages.

Right now there are two models available for the Nintendo Switch. We have the original Nintendo Switch which contains Joy-cons that can be removed from the unit along with a dock that could allow the system to display the gameplay onto a television display. However, those that want to save a bit of money and are looking for a more portable only solution could make use of the Nintendo Switch Lite, which is essentially the same thing as the Nintendo Switch just without the docking ability or removable Joy-cons. With that said, there have been rumors going around for a good little while now that there is another model in the works.

Nintendo was quick to shut down the rumors by saying the Nintendo Switch model was just a rumor and that there weren’t any plans to bring out a new model in 2020. That left more rumors to circulate that a new model is coming just not as quickly as the rumors originally called for. Now the rumors are pointing towards a Nintendo Switch model coming in 2021 that will offer some enhancements.

These rumors suggest that there will be a more interactive feature implemented along with an overall better display. Of course, the real question most are wondering is if there will be some enhancements to the components featured within the device which could open up what video game titles could potentially run on the console hybrid. For now, these are just rumors but perhaps an enhanced edition is coming soon.

