Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Receives New Launch Trailer, Set to Release Early September

Developers Vicarious Visions and Neversoft are bringing back one of the most iconic video games ever to the current-gen hardware — Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2!

The remaster of these two skating titles will definitely bring some of you gamers back in time as it was one of those games everyone played. The remaster is looking pretty sleek as well, as the current-gen hardware manages to really bring out the best parts of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

The new launch trailer has a ton of kickflips, tricks, and iconic maps all redone with a fresh coat of paint. The game is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4th.

Check out the launch trailer for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 down below:

In related news, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 recently received a playable demo for those users who preordered the game. The developers released an epic trailer bringing the nostalgic factor to the forefront.

The new trailer is a showcase for the upcoming demo for Tony Hawk Pro Skater, which is centered around the iconic Warehouse level. The demo is now live on all platforms, and this is where payers will be able to give the newly remastered skating game a go before it launches this September. Check out the demo for the trailer right here!

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2 is set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4th. Are you excited about the upcoming remaster? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube