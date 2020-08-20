Overwatch Headlines Xbox One’s Latest Free Play Days

Microsoft has revealed a new Free Play Days for the weekend of Aug. 20, 2020.

Announced on the Xbox Wire, Microsoft has announced that Overwatch: Origins Edition, Wreckfest, and F1 2020 will all be free to play this weekend. Starting on Thursday, August 20 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, August 23 at 11:59 p.m. PDT Xbox One players will have full access to these select titles.

If you liked what you played over the weekend and wan to keep the fun going, Microsoft is offering each title at a discounted price. All progress from the free weekend will transfer over to the main game if you do decide to purchase the complete edition.

Check out down below what price you can pick up each title for.

In related news, Microsoft is offering players a limited-time deal that offers Xbox Game Pass for a whopping $1. This is a fantastic deal that is a perfect way to test out the subscription service. Xbox Game Pass is a service that allows players an instant library of games including Gears 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, and No Man’s Sky.

Source: Xbox Wire