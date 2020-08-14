Microsoft Unleashes Massive Sale on the Xbox Store Giving Players a Chance to Save up to 65% off Select Titles

Microsoft has announced that the Ultimate Game Sale will kick off today and will offer players up to 65% off of select titles.

Check out the announcement tweet down below:

These games are ready to have a new loving home 🏡 We know you'll take great care of them.



Up to 65% off. Gold and Ultimate members save even MORE



Plus, get 4000 Microsoft Rewards points when you spend $40: https://t.co/pzktdmH43d pic.twitter.com/vzp7zsofHD — Xbox (@Xbox) August 14, 2020

The news comes from Twitter, where Microsoft revealed that not only the sale is happening by popular demand and it starts today. Starting today, Aug. 14, and will run through Aug. 24 offering players up to 65% off select titles. Highlights from the sale include Red Dead Redemption II, Sims 4, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Maneater, and Forza Horizon 4. The Ultimate Game Sale extends over to PC, offering the same discounts on both console and PC stores. The savings don’t end there.

Players will also be able to sign up for Xbox Game Pass for only $1. Be sure to head over to the official Microsoft store to find out all the titles on sale.

Microsoft’s Ultimate Game Sale is live now and will run through and end on Aug.24, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited for any titles on sale? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Microsoft on Twitter