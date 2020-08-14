Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter Account Shows Which Lifepath Fans Are Mostly Interested In

Going into 2020, easily one of the most anticipated video game titles fans have been waiting for is CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. The same folks that brought out the iconic The Witcher trilogy series have moved on to bring out their next big RPG IP and that’s Cyberpunk 2077. This time around players are tossed into a cyberpunk futuristic world where greed and crime flourish. Playing as a mercenary of sorts, you can imagine that taking on some odd jobs will put you in a dangerous position.

Of course, with fans that are interested in diving into the fun, it looks like there is plenty of customization options throughout the game. Not only are you able to tweak your character with a wide variety of upgrades and perks, but there are also several elements being featured which focuses on dialogue options. Depending on your choices and actions, you may see the game evolve a bit which will take players down certain pathways. However, one of the biggest choices you’ll have to make right from the start of the game is your Lifepath.

Lifepaths are essentially origin stories for your protagonist. This is a means to showcase just where your character has come from and their unique position in Night City. There’s a total of three different Lifepaths that players will be able to choose from which are Nomad, Street Kid, and lastly, Corpo. As a Nomad, players take to life in the outskirts of the city which are rough desert terrain known as the Badlands. These are a tight group of folk that knows how to handle themselves in a dangerous world but are often considered outsiders in Night City.

We gave you a few days to think it over, but it’s time to make a decision! Nomad, Street Kid or Corpo — tell us, which one will you choose on your first playthrough? — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 13, 2020

Moving on your have the Street Kid, an origin story of our protagonist living in the life of gangs. Growing up around this lifestyle, you have a better idea of how the underground criminal world works and how to speak with certain people on the streets to get by. Lastly, Corpo is the life of luxury where our protagonist has worked their way up the corporate ladder. Each Lifepath will present unique quests and content, however, it’s clear that fans are taking up with the Street Kid lifepath. After the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account released a poll asking players which Lifepath they will be going through at first, so far Street Kid has been far ahead of the competition.

Currently, players can expect Cyberpunk 2077 to come out on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. It's worth noting that next-generation platforms will also receive the game at a later date.

Source: Twitter









Source: Twitter