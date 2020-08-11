NYCC 2020 Has Been Officially Cancelled, An All Virtual Con Will Take Place From October 8-11

New York Comic-Con has been officially canceled due to the ongoing pandemic taking place in the United States.

Hey NYCC fans, check out a message from our team regarding the status of NYCC 2020: https://t.co/a6CdcoFxFN — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) August 11, 2020

Announced on Facebook, it has been revealed the largest pop culture convention on the East Coast, New York Comic Con will no longer happen this year. This is all due to the coronavirus, which has singlehandedly eliminated a variety of events including SDCC 2020, E3, and Gamescom. The news doesn’t come as much of a shock at this point, but that’s not to say it hurts any less.

With that being said, there will be an alternative for fans to still experience the event. From Oct. 8-11, The New York Comic Con YouTube channel will exclusively live stream panels from some of the biggest Networks. Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop promises that “while this year will definitely be a different experience, we are going to look to bring the best and most engaging event to our fans, exhibitors, and studios through our partnership with YouTube.”

Livestreaming the panels live is a great alternative and will provide fans with a different but safe, practical experience. While it’s not the experience any of us was expecting a year ago, it will certainly be one for the books. Fans will also be able to able to participate in Q&A segments and host watch parties through Youtube’s live chat capabilities. In a press release, ReedPop has revealed the following companies will have a presence at the event.

“Starz will bring the epic American Gods, CBS All Access will feature the legendary Star Trek Universe, DreamWorks Animation will showcase the best of television animation, and Hulu & FX will add to the slate of exciting programming for fans worldwide. “

What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments down below!