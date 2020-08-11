Dead Cells Latest Update, Barrels o’ Fun Now Available for PC; Set to Release for Other Platforms This Summer

Developer Motion Twin has announced a brand update for their critically acclaimed Metroidvania title — Dead Cells.

The new update, titled Barrel o’ Fun, comes with plenty of great new additions including new enemies, a new biome, and plenty of great new weapons. The update is now available for the PC platform and will come to other platforms later this Summer. The developer’s detailed whats coming to the new update nicely over on Steam, which we have detailed for you down below:

Check out the detailed set of updates coming to Dead Cells down below:

Hey all, The ‘Barrels o’ Fun’ update is now available to download! (Thanks to u/TheGankeyCracker on Reddit for the name suggestion) We’re introducing a whole new level to provide an alternative path to High Peak Castle to add more spice to the late-game, along with new weapons, enemies and explosions.

New biome

The new biome is called The Derelict Distillery and as with all the other levels in Dead Cells, we wanted to give it a distinct atmosphere. So expect to see loads of old broken barrels and bottles, pipes venting steam, cool looking metal containers in the background – that kind of thing. There’s also some barrels sitting around that you’ll be able to interact with in a couple of ways, some are harmless and others are quite a bit more dangerous…

New enemies

What’s a new level without new foes? Nothing, so you’ll find some huge fellas who throw some pretty big explosive barrels right into your face, or if you get too close they’ll just smash a barrel onto the ground and jump clear, leaving you to take the blast.

You’ll also have to deal with a sneaky mimic hiding among the regular barrels in the corridors. They’re not the toughest mob out there but they have a pretty devastating self-destruct which can catch you out if you’re not careful. They’re also pretty fast, so they can and will chase you down.

New weapons

Onto the weapons now, and we thought that if enemies can hurl barrels at you, then you should be allowed to throw some straight back right? So we’re introducing the barrel launcher – a bazooka-style weapon that fires bouncing exploding barrels, what more can we say?

After shock damage arrived in our last update we needed to add a trap that can dish out shock damage too, so we created the tesla coil. Useful for dealing damage to large groups of enemies, throw it down whenever you need a bit of crowd control – which is pretty much always if we’re being honest!

Explosive barrels + breakable walls

Explosive barrels aren’t just limited to the barrel launcher and enemy abilities. You’ll find them dotted around the Distillery, and if you time it right you can use them to your advantage. Watch out though, because enemy attacks affect them as well so you need to be on your toes. Some mini platforming style sections are thrown into the level too. Yeah, there’s a lot of explosions in this biome.

Entire new soundtrack

As well as new gameplay content, there’s also a whole new soundtrack available. The classic Dead Cells songs have been reworked by Yoann in the style of chiptune/8-bit music, so make sure to enjoy some retro style runs

Motion Twin has been pretty good with keeping Dead Cells filled with new content and the Barrels o’ Fun is just the latest update. The previous update, Update of Plenty was another great content drop. If you want to learn about that update, click here!

Dead Cells are currently available for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Barrels o’ Fun update is now available for the PC, while other platforms will release later this Summer. Are you excited for the new update? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Steam