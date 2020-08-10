Sony Showcases PlayStation Advantages in Marvel’s Avengers Latest Trailer

Sony has released a brand new trailer for Marvel’s Avengers, one which showcases the advantages of playing on PlayStation.

Check out the new trailer:

As mentioned above, the new trailer is all about the advantages of playing on PlayStation 4. The video does a pretty solid job of showcasing all the benefits that come with playing on a PS4. Exclusive skins, community challenges, and early access to the beta will be all exclusive to PS4 players. Perhaps the biggest advantage is the exclusion of the webhead Spiderman, who will be only playable on Playstation 4 consoles. The latest trailer highlights all these advantages and presents it to the players to make them contemplate the big question of “where will you be playing Marvel’s Avengers?”

In related news, early last week Square Enix has revealed that Hawkeye will act as the game’s first official DLC character. The news has been revealed with a slick new teaser trailer, one which summons the elusive sharpshooter, Hawk-Eye. It seems as though Square Enix has big plans for Marvel’s Avengers and the team here cannot wait to get our hands on this title, as it seems to be the most epic, super-hero title to date.

Marvel’s Avengers releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on Sept. 4, 2020.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Are you excited for this title?

Source: PlayStation Youtube