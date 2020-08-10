Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Nintendo Switch Placeholder Discovered

There is a massive fan base for the Crash Bandicoot franchise and it was very much apparent during the recent remastered collection that came out called Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Fans got a chance to replay the main installments released for Crash Bandicoot with a brand new coat of paint and some mechanics that made Crash Bandicoot feel like a current-generation video game release. Still, fans were hungry for more and thankfully Activision and Toys For Bob will be delivering fans another helping of the franchise later this year.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is a brand new entry to the franchise and a continuation of the trilogy. Once again Crash Bandicoot is having to restore order once again after some of his most nefarious villains escaped their imprisonment of time and space. Now with an influx of evildoers out and about, Crash will need to use his platforming skills to fight back and save the day. Of course, with this new installment, we can expect bigger levels and larger boss fights. In fact, it looks like this title will see the players taking different character roles such as Dr. Neo Cortex and that should offer some unique perspectives during the game narrative.

Dentro de la página de Crash Bandicoot 4, se encuentra un pequeño vestigio de Switch. Más en concreto se trata de un script que incluye el elemento "Nintendo Switch". Éste componente es quien nutre el menú de opciones de plataformas. Pueden comprobarlo ustedes mismos. pic.twitter.com/oTMtBno1ZV — Sunwer 🦊 La Guarida del Zorro 🏳️‍🌈 (@SunwerPrower) August 7, 2020

While we know that the game is coming out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms, we’ve been waiting to see if there will be a Nintendo Switch port released at some point. So far there’s been no confirmation, but one fan managed to discover a Nintendo Switch placeholder on the official website for the game. All that was required from the fan was to look into the website code and from there they discovered a label for Nintendo Switch.

So far, there's no confirmation that the Nintendo Switch port is in the works. However, this placeholder could be an indicator that there is a port being developed. At any rate, those that want to get a copy at launch will need to prepare for purchase on either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One this October 2, 2020.









