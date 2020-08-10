Fast & Furious Crossroads Revs Up Official Launch Trailer

Ahead of its release, Fast & Furious Crossroads has received a brand new, action-packed launch trailer.

Check out the new trailer down below:

As mentioned above, the new trailer is the game’s official launch trailer, meaning Fast & Furious Crossroads is out now on all platforms. Announced at The Game Awards 2019, this title has seen some delays during its development time. However, fans of racing games and the movies can’t be more excited to take control of their favorite characters from the movies Here’s an official description of the game for those who have not been following the release of Fast & Furious Crossroads.

“Packed with gadgets, high-octane heists and iconic vehicles, Fast & Furious Crossroads puts you in the driver’s seat of the non-stop cinematic-style action of the Fast & Furious saga”

Something that stands out immensely is the voice work done by their actual counterparts from the films. This creates a more immersive and cohesive experience and makes this title fit right into the chaotic world of Fast and the Furious.

What are your thoughts on this new launch trailer? Are you going to pick it up? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.









