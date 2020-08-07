Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Receives In-Depth Developer Walkthrough at Sony’s State of Play

Sony’s State of Play event took place today and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time made a lengthy appearance with a narrated game demo.

Check out the new trailer:

As mentioned above, the new trailer is in-depth and narrated by the developers behind the latest sequel, revealing a ton of information about Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Players will get a look at the game’s all-new level designs, playable characters, and gameplay mechanics. The new video also reveals that the latest entry in the series is a direct sequel to Crash Bandicoot: Warped, while many were speculating that it might have been a soft reboot.

Viewers also found out that for the first time in the series, the player can take control of a variety of different characters most notably the evil Dr. Cortex and the villainous Dingodile. The game is the most innovative entry in the series and that is all reflected in today’s showing of the game. October can’t come quick enough, as fans absolutely cannot wait to get their hands on an all-new Crash game.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time releases this fall on Oct. 2, 2020, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

Source: PlayStation