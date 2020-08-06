Microsoft Reveals ‘Big Gaming Weekend’, Offering Every Xbox Player Nine Titles to Play for Free
Microsoft has revealed that a slew of games will be available to play this weekend on Xbox.
Announced on the Xbox Wire, Microsoft has revealed that whether your or Gold member or not, everyone will be able to participate in this free weekend of gaming. There are a total of nine games available to play this weekend with all of the games featuring some type of multiplayer aspect.
Dubbed ‘Big Gaming Weekend’, Microsoft is indeed bringing a big weekend when it comes to offering Xbox Players free games. As mentioned above, Microsoft notes Multiplayer will be unlocked on all Xbox One consoles for everybody, so everyone is included.
Check out the titles available to play for free down below:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare– Multiplayer Only, August 7 – 10
- Gears 5
- Black Desert
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Monster Hunter World
- Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- Borderlands 3 (Console) – August 6 – 9
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- Ark: Survival Evolved
Microsoft’s Big Gaming Weekend kicks of today, Aug. 6 and will run through the weekend concluding on Aug.10.
