Ghost of Tsushima New Patch 1.06 Out Today, Brings Changes to the Traveler’s Attire, Fixes Bugs, and More

Sucker Punch Productions has taken to Twitter to announce that a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima is set to go live today, which makes a variety of adjustments to the game.

Check out the official tweet:

Later today, Patch 1.06 for #GhostOfTsushima will be released, bringing some changes to the Traveler's Attire and new bug fixes.



You can read full details here: https://t.co/fJJ1pXDn4M pic.twitter.com/hCLMDOwem5 — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) August 5, 2020

The new Patch 1.06 is live on PlayStation 4 platforms and offers a variety of fixes in the game. More specifically, The Traveler’s Attire “has been enhanced to add new visual and audio cues hinting at nearby collectibles.” This comes as a big fix, as players were running into errors while wearing the suit. In addition, developers Sucker Punch also makes fixes to a few general bug fixes and addressed an issue where players would run into a black screen preventing progress in certain tales. Patch notes for the new update have been released and slotted down below for your viewing.

Traveler’s Attire

– The Traveler’s Attire has been enhanced to add new visual and audio cues hinting at nearby collectibles. These cues can replace or augment controller vibration in order to offer a better, more accessible experience

Text

– Expanded Large Text accessibility option to also include additional prompts and objective text

Bug Fixes

– Addressed a bug where users could encounter a black screen preventing progress in certain tales

– Addressed a bug where users could become stuck in some Yarikawa tales

– Additional bug and crash fixes

Ghost of Tsushima Patch 1.06 is out now exclusively on PlayStation 4 consoles.

What are your thoughts on this new patch? Are you excited for a new difficulty? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Sucker Punch Blog