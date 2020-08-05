Ghost of Tsushima New Patch 1.06 Out Today, Brings Changes to the Traveler’s Attire, Fixes Bugs, and More
Sucker Punch Productions has taken to Twitter to announce that a new patch for Ghost of Tsushima is set to go live today, which makes a variety of adjustments to the game.
Check out the official tweet:
The new Patch 1.06 is live on PlayStation 4 platforms and offers a variety of fixes in the game. More specifically, The Traveler’s Attire “has been enhanced to add new visual and audio cues hinting at nearby collectibles.” This comes as a big fix, as players were running into errors while wearing the suit. In addition, developers Sucker Punch also makes fixes to a few general bug fixes and addressed an issue where players would run into a black screen preventing progress in certain tales. Patch notes for the new update have been released and slotted down below for your viewing.
Traveler’s Attire
- – The Traveler’s Attire has been enhanced to add new visual and audio cues hinting at nearby collectibles. These cues can replace or augment controller vibration in order to offer a better, more accessible experience
Text
- – Expanded Large Text accessibility option to also include additional prompts and objective text
Bug Fixes
- – Addressed a bug where users could encounter a black screen preventing progress in certain tales
- – Addressed a bug where users could become stuck in some Yarikawa tales
- – Additional bug and crash fixes
Ghost of Tsushima Patch 1.06 is out now exclusively on PlayStation 4 consoles.
What are your thoughts on this new patch? Are you excited for a new difficulty? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.
Source: Sucker Punch Blog