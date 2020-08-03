Sony Confirms State of Play This Month 

Going into 2020 there was some big anticipation leading up to the big next-generation platform reveals. Now that we know what both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X look like we’re finding that the latest streams from both companies are mainly catered towards the next-generation video game titles set to launch. That’s not going to be the case for this next big State of Play stream Sony has just announced. While rumored that there would be an August 2020 State of Play, it’s confirmed not tom packed with PlayStation 5 news.

The State of Play is scheduled to take place on August 6, 2020, at 4 PM EST. This is held at all the usual Sony PlayStation social media accounts and streaming services such as Twitch. However, the main focus around this State of Play is the third-party-developed video games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR platforms. It’s looking like Sony is not ready to fully dive into only showcasing the upcoming anticipated PlayStation 5 quite yet.

We know that this State of Play will run about 40 minutes long and that there are no PlayStation Studios that will be showcasing any content. This may be a bit of a bummer for those that have been waiting on a PlayStation 5 Silent Hill reboot that’s been rumored to be announced during this month at the State of Play. Of course, we could see another State of Play later on that is focused around the PlayStation 5 with this first stream dedicated to owners that are still enjoying the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation VR.

We’re not sure just what video game titles will be showcased during this upcoming event, but there are still quite a few questions left unanswered for the PlayStation 5. For instance, we don’t know just when the console platform will be releasing specifically into the market or just how much a unit will cost. This State of Play on August 6 should also showcase some smaller PlayStation 5 games but the big news and content are set for another date. Perhaps we’ll get some information on when this next State of Play will take place during the stream.

