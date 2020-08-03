Listing States Halo Infinite Features Battle Royale Game Mode

2020 was a big year for the video game industry. We received some great reboots, remakes, sequels, and even new IPs. However, the year is not over yet and there are plenty of other highly-anticipated video game titles slated to launch before 2021 hits. One of those happens to be Halo Infinite, the next thrilling chapter to the long-running Halo series. This is also 343 Industries next mainline chapter attempt after the less than stellar fan reception they’ve received with Halo 5: Guardians.

While 2020 was the date the game would be hitting the market, it was only recently showcased with gameplay footage. After years of work, fans were none too pleased over the lack of detail and fidelity for what would essentially be a next-generation Halo title despite also being available on the current-generation Xbox One platform. This footage was commented on in the past already from 343 Industries who have claimed that this feedback is not going unheard and there are some changes that will likely come from the fan comments received.

Still, despite coming out in a matter of months now, there are no real announcements to be made about the multiplayer component. We know that the game will feature a multiplayer element when Halo Infinite launches, but more details on that front ill come at a later date. With that said, there is one confirmation that came after a leak was released and that is Halo Infinite will feature free-to-play multiplayer.

Now new leaks have emerged online from a Japanese store listing for Halo Infinite that claims the game features a battle royale game mode. We don’t know if that’s the case or not since 343 Industries have yet to make an announcement. However, this wouldn’t be too surprising as the battle royale game mode has been incredibly popular with the Call of Duty franchise even offering a free multiplayer game featuring strictly the game mode.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if Halo Infinite will feature a battle royale game mode and if this title will be free-to-player, we wonder just how the development studio plans to keep this game bringing in steady cash flow to help support the title for the long run.









Source: Comic Book