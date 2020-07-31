Sony Releases Detailed Stats From Ghost of Tsushima’s First 10 Days of Release

Sony has released some impressive stats from Ghost of Tsushima’s first 10 days of release.

Check out the tweet down below:

You've all been busy! Stats from the first 10 days of #GhostofTsushima



⚔️ 57.5 million duels

🦊 8.8 million foxes petted

🐎 810 years on horseback

📸 15.5 million photos taken



And more: pic.twitter.com/5LFSxvSjbC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 31, 2020

There has been a lot of love for Ghost of Tsushima within its first days of releases, as the game’s stats clearly reflect that idea. Within its first 10 days of release, players have taking a whopping 15.5 million in-game photos. Thanks to the game’s crafty and extensive photo mode, that stat has come with no problem.

However, the impressive stats don’t end there. In addition, players have competed in 57.5 million duels, spent 810 years on horseback, and played 28.1 million flute songs. The stats speak for themselves, as Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best PS4 exclusive titles, as it offers rich lore, exciting gameplay, and a pitch-perfect open-world.

Sucker Punch Production’s latest title, Ghost of Tsushima is out now exclusively on PlayStation 4 consoles.

Source: PlayStation Twitter