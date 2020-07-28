Ghost of Tsushima Receives New Patch 1.05, Adds New Difficulty Mode, Accessibility Options, and More

Sucker Punch Productions has announced a brand new (Patch 1.05) that has been released for Ghost of Tsushima, which adds more accessibility, combat, and difficulty options.

Check out the released patch notes down below:

New difficulty level: Lethal

– Enemy weapons are more deadly, but Jin’s katana is also more deadly

– Enemies are more aggressive in combat

– Enemies detect you faster

– Tighter Parry and Dodge windows

Patch 1.05 will also include the following new options in the accessibility menu:

Lower Intensity Combat

Lower intensity mode is meant to maintain the heart and feel of Ghost of Tsushima combat while relaxing several timing-specific elements. Combat is less intense, giving you more time to react. Stealth settings are more forgiving, and enemies take longer to detect you.

– Most enemy attacks which are normally unblockable become blockable when Lower Intensity is enabled. Blocking with L1 will keep you safe from more attacks than standard combat, though some attacks must still be dodged.

– Enemies break off their attack combos after damaging you, giving you a chance to recover before the next wave of attacks. In addition, your heavy attacks will interrupt attacks from Brutes, giving you another way to stop their combos.

– Enemies will not attack you while you’re using Resolve to heal

– Enemy awareness builds more slowly, giving you more time to recover after being spotted

Text changes

– Large Text option: Increases text size of subtitles, mission objectives and interact prompts by 150% when enabled

– Added option to turn speaker name off when subtitles are enabled

– New subtitle text color options in addition to white: Yellow, Blue, Red, Green

Patch 1.05 also includes additional bug fixes.

The biggest change made with this Patch is the arrival of a brand new difficulty option called ‘Lethal’. This will provide players with a more visceral experience with heightened enemy awareness making combat more challenging. In addition, new accessibility options are being added to the game, in precise subtitles sizing options, which has been a big request from the community. Last but not least, a new ‘Lower Intesity Combat’ option is also being added to the game for those who want to experience the story but don’t want to experience challenging combat systems.

Ghost of Tsushima’s Patch 1.05 is out now on PlayStation 4 consoles.

What are your thoughts on this new patch? Are you excited for a new difficulty? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Sucker Punch Productions