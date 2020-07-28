Destroy All Humans! Receives Action-Packed Release Trailer; Out Now

In honor of today’s release, THQ Nordic has released a brand new launch trailer for the newly released Destroy All Humans!

Check out the newly released trailer down below:

The new trailer focuses on the game’s highly anticipated release of this cult-classic remake. The trailer clocks in just under 3-minutes and packs a punch by showcasing weapons, graphics, and story plot points. The trailer is narrated by none other than the villainous Alien, who plots to take over the human race. Burning down cities and deception against the world is the name of the game and that all begins today.

THQ Nordic has been doing a fantastic job at marketing the upcoming remake by consistently releasing new and fun footage of the game. The last trailer looked like pure fun as the game is being showcased in an all-new trailer. In addition, another new trailer dropped a few weeks ago which welcomes players to the ominous area 51.

Destroy All Humans! will release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on July 28, 2020.

Source: PlayStation