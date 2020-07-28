The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare Gets Brand New Gameplay Trailer, Launches August 5

Ahead of its release next week, a new launch trailer for The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare has been released and showcases a lengthy look at gameplay.

Check out the new trailer down below:

“We are very excited to announce the launch date of The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare on PS4! This action-packed third person online multiplayer shooter was a blast to make. We hope you enjoy it! Coming to digital download on August 5th.”

The new launch trailer, which can be viewed above features a solid look at the game in action. Fans will be met with just over two minutes of gameplay, as the toy soldiers go to battle against each other. The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare is a multiplayer title that will have a series of teams squaring off in different game modes. Thankfully, players won’t have to wait much longer as the game will debut next week on PS4.

The Mean Greens – Plastic Warfare launches on Aug. 5, 2020, on PlayStation 4 consoles.

What are your thoughts on this new gameplay trailer? Are you excited for it to release next week? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube