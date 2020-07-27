Resident Evil Village Trailer Rumored For August Reveal

Capcom has been on fire lately with the Resident Evil franchise. After a big change up to Resident Evil 7 where fans got tossed into a first-person perspective within a mainline game, the studio went on to offer remakes. Resident Evil 7 made use out of a new engine known as the RE Engine and that’s the same engine that powered the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes. However, after Resident Evil 3 we didn’t get news of another remake was being developed, but instead the announcement of the next installment which is dubbed Resident Evil 8, although the official title is Resident Evil Village.

The game doesn’t have too many details quite yet as it was just unveiled during June of this year. Furthermore, Capcom did state that the game would receive some new details during August of this year. One of the more prominent leakers online that have had a solid track record for the Resident Evil franchise, AestheticGamer1, has taken to their Twitter account in order to confirm that Capcom will have a new trailer next month among some other things. We don’t know what exactly is planned, but a new trailer may give players a bit more insight into the game premise or even gameplay mechanics.

I feel like this shouldn't be very surprising as Capcom already has said there'd be more RE8 stuff in August, but yes there will be a new RE8 trailer next month, along with some other things. https://t.co/0P1z513Hez — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 24, 2020

From what we know so far, the game throws players back into the shoes of Ethan from Resident Evil 7. Chris shows up and it leads to a chain of events that throws Ethan’s world upside down once again. Seeking answers, it looks like this installment will take us to Europe, but what exactly is planned, the creatures we’ll face and if we’ll see much of Chris Redfield or any other iconic characters from the franchise remains a mystery.

At any rate, we do know that Resident Evil Village is slated to hit the marketplace sometime next year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. If this game does get some kind of a reveal next month, there are plenty of players out there wondering if it will come in some type of a trailer reveal for a Sony event once again. After all, Silent Hill fans have been following a rumor that a Silent Hill reboot is in the works and that Sony would be unveiling it during an August event as well.

