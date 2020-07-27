The Medium PC System Requirements Unveiled

Bloober Team has made a name for themselves as delivering psychological horror games for fans to enjoy. While these games were usually developed with a smaller budget, each entry felt like a step to make a bigger and better experience for fans. Now the biggest project the studio has ever worked on is preparing for its release and that’s The Medium. Today we’re finding out that the system requirements to run this game on the PC platform.

The Medium throws players into the role of a woman who is tasked with solving a murder. Being a medium, players can not only investigate the world normally but split into the spirit realm giving a new look or a means to gather some clues. It’s a dangerous world and one that will apparently require some power for the next-generation Xbox platform. In the past, the development team has claimed that the studio was unable to get this game to run as intended on current-generation platforms and as a result, this title was pushed for the Xbox Series X and PC platforms.

If you liked the Silent Hill franchise, The Medium may not only look similar, but it will feature music from the Silent Hill franchise composer, Akira Yamaoka. Still, if you don’t pick up an Xbox Series X then you’ll have the ability to enjoy The Medium on the PC. Check out the system requirements below to see if your PC can currently run the game.

Minimum PC System Requirements

CPU : i5-6600 / Ryzen 5 2500X

: i5-6600 / Ryzen 5 2500X RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU : GTX 1060 6GB / R9 390X

: GTX 1060 6GB / R9 390X HDD: 30 GB

Recommended PC System Requirements

CPU : i5-9600 / Ryzen 7 3700X

: i5-9600 / Ryzen 7 3700X RAM : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM GPU : GTX 1660 Ti / RX Vega 56

: GTX 1660 Ti / RX Vega 56 HDD: 30 GB

While this game is slated for the release on the PC and Xbox Series X platforms, we’re not sure just when it will hit the marketplace. So far the game is only slated to launch at the end of this year and with the next-generation platform set to release sometime this holiday season, we may see this game be featured as a launch title.









