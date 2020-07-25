Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Gameplay Preview Showcases Latest Entry in Long-Running Franchise

Developer Toys for Bob has given a sneak preview to their upcoming game, Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time, to the major gaming website — IGN.

The new preview footage for Crash Bandicoot 4 is about 4 minutes long and gives fans a good look at how the game looks and plays. The preview footage details the game’s new mechanics, classic/ retro modes, and much more.

It seems that Crash 4 will be everything fans of the long-running franchise is looking for and perhaps more. If you’re looking forward to the upcoming title, I would highly check out the new preview footage!

Check out the official preview for Crash Bandicoot 4 down below:

In related news, more details about the highly anticpated game has been released. Alongside the official trailer, Toys for Bob has detailed key features that Crash 4 will implement such as massive boss fights, new mechanics built from the ground up, and so much more. If you’re interested in learning more about Crash 4’s gameplay features, click here!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is set to release on October 2, 2020 for the PS4 and Xbox One. Are you excited for the fourth entry in the long-running franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube IGN