Hello Neighbor 2 Officially Announced

Those that enjoy the survival horror title Hello Neighbor which acted a bit cartoonish for fans to enjoy will be delighted to know a new mainline installment is in the works. This was a hit when the first game launched into the market back in 2017 from developer Dynamic Pixels. Overall, the game put players into the role of a kid who investigates his neighbor’s house only to be captured and forced to sneak around in search of an escape.

Most of the game is based around solving puzzles and avoiding the neighbor detection. It’s also a game where the AI will learn from players’ mistakes and attempt to make the next playthrough even more difficult. However, while the game wrapped, it’s title gained so much attention that it sparked an animated series along with a prequel. Now we’re getting ready for a sequel.

In Hello Neighbor 2 players will be able to explore a large area of Raven Brooks rather than a single home. It’s a game based around an investigation regarding the vanishing of certain residents of the neighborhood. However, it’s clear that something much more sinister is going on and you’ll have to think carefully to avoid getting caught by an even more advanced AI.

We only got a snippet of information for this game right now and it may be a little while before we get more details. Currently, Hello Neighbor 2 is not set to release until sometime next year, 2021, where it will launch on the PC, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. In the meantime, if you haven’t enjoyed the first game then you can pick up a copy for the PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile platforms.

Source: IGN