Untitled Goose Game Receives Physical Editions This Fall, Vinyl Soundtrack Announced from iam8bit

iam8bit, Skybound Games and House House have announced some epic news on the whacky indie title that took the world by storm — Untitled Goose Game.

As you can tell from the headline, Untitled Goose Game will be receiving a physical edition of the game for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch platforms this Fall. This is so epic, but the fun doesn’t stop there, as iam8bit has followed up the announcement with a special vinyl record of the game’s soundtrack. The physical edition will run you about $40USD while the vinyl soundtrack will cost about $30USD.

Pre-orders are now open on iam8bit, so if you want a copy, act fast. Click here to pre-order your copy!

Check out the announcement trailer for Untitled Goose Game physical editions down below:

Trailer description:

iam8bit, Skybound Games and House House are proud to announce Untitled Goose Game’s first-ever Physical Editions for PS4 and Switch, along with a release of the game’s soundtrack on Vinyl. In addition to a standard boxed edition, the iam8bit-exclusive Lovely Editions will feature “eco-packaging” made from beautiful recycled material.

Untitled Goose Game has definitely captured the hearts of many gamers due to its whacky gameplay and concept. But it seems that the love is only spreading further and further out into the community.

In related Goose news, there was a mockup of a LEGO set featuring Untitled Goose, and it was pretty epic. If you’re interested in checking out the Goose LEGO set, click here!

Physical editions of Untiled Goose Game are set to release later this Fall on September 29th. Are you planning on double dipping on the crazy indie game? Thinking about picking up a special vinyl? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube