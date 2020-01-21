Untitled Goose Game Receives LEGO IDEA Fan-Made Set, Vote Here and It Can Become Real!

Untitled Goose Game is the latest indie game to take the internet by storym, as in where the players cause havoc as a Goose.

The game has gone on to get plenty of award nominations at The Game Awards 2019, and now, it seems that it might be getting its very own LEGO set. Thanks to the LEGO IDEAS initiative, fans can create their own ideas for good LEGO sets, and users can vote for them to become real sets!

If you’re a fan of the Untitled Goose Game, then I’d bet you’d like to own your very own LEGO set for the game. It would come with the iconic goose, a little farmer, and the overall design from the game. If you want to see the LEGO set come to frutition, then make sure to vote for the set!

Check out the official tweet from LEGO Ideas down below:

HONK if you like this Untitled Goose Game project from #LEGOIdeas user A Fellow Player!



If you really like today's Staff Pick, you can support the model over on LEGO Ideas here: https://t.co/ZRDzvcO5pi pic.twitter.com/7hcP8nkx1I — LEGO® IDEAS (@LEGOIdeas) January 20, 2020

Check out the official description of the LEGO Untitled Goose Game down below:

The worldwide phenomenon of 2019 comes to LEGO! Enjoy life as a destructive goose in a small garden. Watch out for the gardener and his many tools! Props Included: Jam, Apple, Sprinkler, Goose Sign, Rose Bush, Carrot, Loose Foliage, Spoon, Shovel, Sun Hat, Hammer, Ice Chest, and a Key. Preferably, there would be more than one minifigure, but no others fit this scene. Some difficulties came with the printing and the post will be updated when they are fixed.

The aim of the game, to borrow from the popular expression, is to be a silly goose. This involves waddling around, dunking the groundskeeper’s lunch into the pond, honking for attention, stealing important items, hiding them in the flowerbed, and more.

While the environmental destruction doesn’t quite reach Goat Simulator levels of insanity, the humour in the pre-alpha trailer is undeniable. In terms of level structure and progression, nothing seems absolutely concrete—except a checklist lined with tasks the goose needs to complete. Learn more about the the Untitled Goose Game right here!

Untitled Goose Game is now available to play on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. are you a fan of the epic indie title? Will you be voting for the LEGO set? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter