Relive Splatoon 2 Live Concert From Nintendo Live 2019 Right Here

Last year during a gaming event in Japan called Nintendo Live 2019, there were live performances by Pearl, Marina, Callie, and Marie from the music of Splatoon 2. Until today fans who were not in attendance were not able to experience the concert. Thankfully that all changes today, as Nintendo has released a video of the live performance from the event.

Rock on and watch it down below:

The just short hour video covers the full performance from the event and it is really something special, especially for those of us in the states who were unable to attend the event.

Splatoon 2 is a Nintendo exclusive in which primes players with paintbrushes and tasks them to get as much paint as possible onto the floor before the opposing team does. The game overall tackles the multiplayer aspect in a familiar yet fresh way and it is really something fans have been loving. The game is also known for pumping out funky music while you are painting and it’s something that gets stuck in your head.

Splatoon 2 is out now on Nintendo Switch consoles.

