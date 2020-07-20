My Hero One’s Justice 2, Mei Hatsume Receives First Screenshots Showcasing Upcoming DLC Character

Bandai Namco has released some early screenshots for the upcoming DLC character, Mei Hatsume, in their epic anime fighting title — My Hero’s One Justice 2.

The publisher recently announced that the character was going to be the second DLC character to join the roster of One Justice 2, but until now, we have yet to see the character in the game’s design. Well, the wait is done, as Bandai Namco released a slew of awesome screenshots showcasing Mei Hatsume.

Mei looks pretty awesome and fans of the franchise will definitely be excited to get their hands on the new character when she launches. However, at this time there is no release date.

Check out the gallery down below, which showcasing Mei Hatsume in various poses:



















In related news, Bandai Namco released a trailer for their epic fighting title — One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows!

The trailer showcases both Watchdog Man and Garou DLC characters in action, and they both look pretty awesome. Fans of the One Punch Man franchise, will definitely get a kick out of these two DLC characters, which are available to purchase today! Make sure to check out the full trailer right here!

My Hero One’s Justice 2 is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. There is no release date for Mei as of yet, but stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news for the game!

Source: Gematsu