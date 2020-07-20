Cyberpunk 2077 Can Be Completed Without Resolving Main Campaign Goal

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out this year is Cyberpunk 2077. Crafted up by CD Projekt Red of The Witcher fame, there is a massive crowd of gamers just itching to get their hands on a copy. While the game developers have been working hard to deliver the title on time, it wasn’t very long ago that we got word of Cyberpunk 2077 getting delayed to November of this year. Still, even though the game was pushed back, new information is continuing to come out for fans to get excited over.

We know that Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be quite the hefty game to complete. The Witcher trilogy really shows that CD Projekt Red can deliver in a compelling narrative while not pulling their punches. As a result, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to have some likely massive moments in order to craft the world CD Projekt Red has intended for players to endure. If you’ve been living under a rock, Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in the future at Night City. The city is thriving with big corporations and greed where players take the role of a mercenary.

Taking odd jobs to put food on the table and keep a roof over your head is necessary but also dangerous. There’s going to be a lot of potential jobs as well since it has been confirmed that there are apparently several endings that could play out. These endings can also be played out without players ever finishing the main campaign goal according to lead quest designer Pawel Sasko. Speaking with Spider’s Web, Pawel discussed how the different endings could play out.

Don’t worry, nothing spoiler was unveiled, but Pawel suggested that there are multiple quests and endings that can come up and a lot of it deals with your life-paths. At the start of the game, players can determine their origin story of the main character, V. From there you are dropped into an area of the world, with a purpose and at times quests that could be limited to that particular life-path. We’re uncertain if there is a canon ending of the main ending that could potentially be different with the different life-paths, but depending on the quests you take, there could be a quicker ending to the game.

For now, it looks like we will have to wait a bit longer before we can get our hands on a copy of the game. Cyberpunk 2077 is set to hit the marketplace on November 19, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. It's worth noting that next-generation platforms will see the game release sometime in 2021.









Source: VG247