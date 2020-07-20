One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Latest Trailer Showcases Two DLC Characters, Available Tomorrow

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for one of their fighting titles, which showcases two brand new DLC characters, who are available to play tomorrow!

Yes, the game is no other than One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows! The trailer showcases both Watchdog Man and Garou in action, and they both look pretty awesome. Fans of the One Punch Man franchise, will definitely get a kick out of these two DLC characters, which are available to purchase today!

Check out the latest trailer for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco detailed another one of their fighting titles, but this time it was centered around its other anime fighting title — My Hero One’s Justice 2!

Instead of a new trailer though, Bandai Namco released a slew of screenshots for their upcoming DLC character — Mei Hatsume. Mei looks pretty awesome and fans of the franchise will definitely be excited to get their hands on the new character when she launches. However, at this time there is no release date. Check out the gallery of screenshots right here!

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is now available for the Ps4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you still playing the epic fighting title? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube