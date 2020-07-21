Blasphemous: The Stir of Dawn Free DLC Announced, Epic New Trailer Released

Developer The Game Kitchen has taken to their blog today to announce some exciting news about the critically acclaimed Metroidvania title — Blasphemous.

Blasphemous will be receiving DLC later this Summer and it will be free across all platforms! Titled Blasphemous: The Stir of Dawn, players will be introduced to new voice acting, new storylines, a revamped map system, and so much more. Stir of Dawn is set to release for free on August 4th; and to make things even better, the developers released a brand new trailer showcasing the DLC!

Check out the latest trailer for Blaspehmous down below:

Team17 detailed some of the upcoming features part of the new DLC, which you can check out down below:

New Game+

Updated voice acting, including a full Spanish language option.

A new, optional ‘Three Penitence’ system.

New storylines, NPCs, bosses, enemies and areas to discover.

New Executions & Counter attack mechanic.

Revamped map system with more fast travel locations.

New items, animations and level art reworks.

Balance changes including: Buffed Prayers, Rosary Bead & Sword Heart updates plus enemy tweaks!

Blasphemous: The Stir of Dawn DLC is set to release for free on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms on August 4th. Are you excited about the upcoming free DLC? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube , Team17