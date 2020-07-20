Insomniac Games Reveals Spider-Man: Miles Morales Can Run at 4K/60 FPS on the PS5

Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to reveal that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be able to run at 4K, with 60 FPS on PS5 thanks to an optional performance mode.

Check out the announcement tweet down below:

Swing through the city like never before on PS5 with an optional 4K / 60fps Performance Mode. #MilesMoralesPS5 #SpiderManPS5 pic.twitter.com/FhPEPLjnKL — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 20, 2020

This comes as big and exciting news, as this will be a game-changer when it comes Spider-Man on the PlayStation 5. The reveal tweet which is linked above, notes that this will all be possible due to an optional performance mode which will allow players to experience the game in a whole new way. Nonetheless, this is tremendous news and we can’t wait to see what the game looks like in silky 60 FPS with a crisp 4K resolution.

In related news, Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been revealed at Sony’s Future Gaming event, where fans were met with the huge announcement. Details about the upcoming titles have been revealed and fans can expect a smaller scaled title similar to The Lost Legacy in terms of content.

Source: Insomniac Games on Twitter