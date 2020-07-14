Funko Officially Announces PlayStation POP! Vinyl Characters

Funko has taken to Twitter to announce a brand new collaboration with PlayStation with the unveiled of a brand new figure line.

Check out the announcement tweet down below:

The new collaboration comes as exciting news, as collectors and gamers alike have been itching for a new wave of PlayStation POP! Vinyl figures. The new line consists of three new figures, all sold exclusively at GameStop. If you are a fan of these characters and would like to secure yours, we would suggest pre-ordering, as Funko products tend to fly off the shelves. The line consists of recent PlayStation icons bringing Ghost of Tsushima’s Jin Sakai, God of War’s Kratos, and Bloodborne’s The Hunter to life. What better way to represent your love for these franchises than with a POP! Vinyl?

The new line is available to pre-order on the official Gamestop website, where the figures retail for $11.99 apiece.

Source: Funko Twitter