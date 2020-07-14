Far Cry 6 Pre-Order Guide| Everything You Need To Know
Far Cry 6 is taking players to the Caribbean island of Yara and it’s going to be quite the island to explore. According to Ubisoft, this is the largest Far Cry map to date where the once tropical paradise has turned sour. After a harsh regime being controlled through a fascist dictator, players step into the resistance and attempt to overthrow the control of El Presidente Anton Costillo and reclaim a peaceful state of Yara once again.
Far Cry 6
- Developer: Ubisoft
- Publisher: Ubisoft
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, XSX, XBO, PC
- Release: February 18, 2021
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition
Standard Edition pre-order includes
- Game
- State-of-the-art CD launcher
- Chorizo Skin
Standard Edition Pre-order $59.99 PS4|PS5|XSX|XBO|PC
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition
Gold Edition pre-order includes
- Game
- State-of-the-art CD launcher
- Chorizo Skin
- Season Pass
Gold Edition Pre-order $99.99 PS4|PS5|XSX|XBO|PC
Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition
Gold Edition pre-order includes
- Game
- State-of-the-art CD launcher
- Chorizo Skin
- Season Pass
- Ultimate Pack
Ultimate Edition Pre-order $119.99 |PC
Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition
Gold Edition pre-order includes
- Game
- State-of-the-art CD launcher
- Chorizo Skin
- Season Pass
- Ultimate Pack
- Tostador Replica
- Steelbook
- Chorizo Keyring
- Artbook
- Game Soundtrack
Collector’s Edition Pre-order $199.99 PS4|PS5|XSX|XBO|PC