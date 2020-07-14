Far Cry 6 Pre-Order Guide| Everything You Need To Know

Far Cry 6 is taking players to the Caribbean island of Yara and it’s going to be quite the island to explore. According to Ubisoft, this is the largest Far Cry map to date where the once tropical paradise has turned sour. After a harsh regime being controlled through a fascist dictator, players step into the resistance and attempt to overthrow the control of El Presidente Anton Costillo and reclaim a peaceful state of Yara once again.

Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PS4, PS5, XSX, XBO, PC

Release: February 18, 2021

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition

Standard Edition pre-order includes

Game

State-of-the-art CD launcher

Chorizo Skin

Standard Edition Pre-order $59.99 PS4|PS5|XSX|XBO|PC

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition

Gold Edition pre-order includes

Game

State-of-the-art CD launcher

Chorizo Skin

Season Pass

Gold Edition Pre-order $99.99 PS4|PS5|XSX|XBO|PC

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition

Gold Edition pre-order includes

Game

State-of-the-art CD launcher

Chorizo Skin

Season Pass

Ultimate Pack

Ultimate Edition Pre-order $119.99 |PC

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition

Gold Edition pre-order includes

Game

State-of-the-art CD launcher

Chorizo Skin

Season Pass

Ultimate Pack

Tostador Replica

Steelbook

Chorizo Keyring

Artbook

Game Soundtrack

Collector’s Edition Pre-order $199.99 PS4|PS5|XSX|XBO|PC