Brawlhalla Announced For Mobile, Will Be Free to Play

Amongst the other very exciting news revealed at the gaming event today, Ubisoft has revealed that Brawlhalla will be coming to mobile this summer.

Check out the announcement trailer down below:

The news comes from the UbiFoward gaming event, where the company had a special stream to reveal news about the latest titles releasing. Brawlhalla made an appearance at the show and while many had no idea what the news was going to be about, the company has revealed that the title will be arriving on mobile platforms very soon. Brawlhalla has seen many ambitious crossovers over the years that saw characters from Ben 10, Steven Universe, and WWE debut in the game. The game will be free to play on mobile and will support cross-play, which is great news for many fans.

Brawlhalla comes to mobile platforms this summer on Aug. 6, 2020. Pre- Register on the official website today and receive a special reward when the game launches.

What are your thoughts on this news? Are you excited for it to release on mobile platforms?

