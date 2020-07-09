New Leaked Footage Showcases Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Boss Fight

There’s a massive fan base for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Gamers can’t get enough of diving into a different historical period and fighting off several Templar enemies. It’s also a franchise that for a period of time was a yearly video game release. That changed in 2019 where we received no new Assassin’s Creed video games. Instead, Ubisoft needed a gap after the release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Of course, we now know that the next Assassin’s Creed installment is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and we’ve seen some official video trailers regarding the upcoming title. With that said, Ubisoft has been dealing with a few leaks lately for their upcoming IP releases. Originally it started with Gods & Monsters and then bled into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The first bit of gameplay footage came earlier this month where over thirty minutes of video content surfaced online. After a branding stating that the gameplay was a work-in-progress, we’ve received an early look at several mechanic elements although that wasn’t the last of the leaks for Ubisoft.

Now a new video has surfaced online showcasing a boss battle with a character called Cordelia. It’s a fantasy style battle with Cordelia having powers such as casting lightening and creating copies of herself to attack. It’s quite the intense-looking battle and we’re sure that there are bound to be some more moves or tweaks to this character before the game actually hits the market. The bigger problem is that all these videos are leaking online before Ubisoft Forward which is likely the intended footage to be showcased for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

At any rate, even if this is the footage showcased for the event, we should still get plenty of information to showcase the title or mechanics. Ubisoft also is likely having to do some detective work to see just how these videos have surfaced online. In the meantime, we’ll likely get some new footage or a trailer for the game during the event which is set to take place on July 12.









Source: IGN