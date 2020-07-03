Monster Hunter: World Title Update 4 Detailed; Set to Release July 9th for Free on All Platforms

As promised, Capcom has detailed Title Update 4 for their critically acclaimed monster hunting title — Monster Hunter World Iceborne.

Title update 4 has been long-awaited by the fans and it was originally slated to release back in May, but due to COVID-19, the developers had to delay the big update. However, we are now here and with only a couple of days from releasing, players are itching to get their hands on the update.

Yuri Araujo Manager, Social Media & Community at Capcom took to the PlayStation blog to detail title update 4. From the blog post, readers get details on the Elder Dragons, Harnassing Elements, the new Summer Event, and plenty more.

Check out some of the highlights of Title Update 4 for Monster Hunter: World down below:

Braving the Elements

Elder Dragons are known to wield the power of nature’s elements to extreme degrees — Velkhana can freeze the moisture in the air in the blink of an eye, Teostra can spit out hellish flames, Kirin can summon lightning with pinpoint accuracy, just to name a few examples. Alatreon sits a higher echelon of Elder Dragons with the unique ability to switch its elemental attributes at will. When confronting this legendary being, be sure to come equipped with elemental resistances, blight resistances and be ready to think on your feet and adapt to the ever-changing pace of the battle.

Escaton Judgement

Changing one’s elemental powers is a monumental feat, so when Alatreon pulls off this elemental shift, the power stored within gets blasted out in a destructive shockwave that will take out any nearby living creature (that includes Hunters with maxed out armor sets… i.e. you). This immense shockwave is known as “Escaton Judgement.”

Harnessing the Elements

With natural power of this magnitude, you can expect powerful gear as well. The Smithy is already gearing up to take in Alatreon materials to craft unique weapons (one for each of the 14 types) and armor sets, unlocking a new Set Bonus: Alatreon Divinity.

Summer Event & New Variant Monster

While Alatreon is the primary focus of Title Update #4, we’re also preparing a few extra special events, coming in the next few weeks. The first one to look out for is the Sizzling Spice Fest, our Summer Seasonal Event, which will take place in the Seliana Gathering Hub. This lively event will feature lots of feathers, meat dishes and various monster-themed gear for you to craft. And as usual, you’ll be able to craft a new Armor Set, Layered Armor, Palico Gear, Weapon Pendants, and more! Sizzling Spice Fest will run from July 21 at 5:00pm PDT (1:00am BST) through August 6 at 4:59pm PDT (12:59am BST).

The PlayStation Blog details title Update 4 even further, so if you want to learn even more about the highly anticipated update, click here!

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Title Update 4 is set to release on all platforms for free on July 9th. Are you excited for the upcoming content drop? Still playing Monster Hunter: World? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog